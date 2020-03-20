Dushyant Singh Trail = Virus Panic: Met Mary Kom, Hema Malini, Other MPs

MPs are going into self-quarantine, realizing that they interacted with Dushyant Singh in various events.

BJP MP Dushyant Singh attended a party with singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for coronavirus or COVID-19, and met scores of MPs and even President Ram Nath Kovind, raising panic over a possible trail of infection.

Dushyant Singh has self-isolated and so has his mother, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who attended the same party on Sunday.

More and more MPs are going into self-quarantine, realizing that they interacted with Dushyant Singh in various events over the past week.

Two days ago, Dushyant Singh met with President Ram Nath Kovind along with many other MPs from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan for breakfast at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among the others at the breakfast were former Union minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, BJP MP from Mathura Hema Malini, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Congress's Kumari Selja and wrestler and MP Mary Kom.

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien has self-quarantined and said, "Two days ago I was sitting with Dushyant Singh for over two-and-a-half hours during the transport standing committee meeting."

AAP member Sanjay Singh, Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Jitin Prasada have also gone into self-isolation.

The President has cancelled all appointments.

"The coronavirus outbreak has forced us to keep a respectful distance from others. This isolation, self-imposed or medically mandated, can be taken as an ideal opportunity to ponder our journey so far and the future path," the President tweeted.

Health department officials are tracking everyone Dushyant Singh met after attending the party in Lucknow.

Vasundhara Raje tweeted, "While in Lucknow, I attended a dinner with my son Dushyant and his in-laws, Kanika (Kapoor), who has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19 was also a guest. As a matter of abundant caution, my son and I have immediately self-quarantined and we're taking all necessary precautions."

But Vasundhara Raje and Dushyant Singh have not been tested for coronavirus so far; they will be tested only if they show symptoms, as their doctor advised.

Until there is any confirmation, several MPs will be in a state of worry.