Delhi Announces Summer Vacation In State-Run Schools From May 11 To June 30 Amid Pandemic

The government has also clarified that students will not be called to schools for any vacation-related activity in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Students won't be called to schools for any activities during the vacation (Representational)

New Delhi:

The Delhi government has announced summer vacation in schools run and aided by the government from May 11 to June 30, officials said on Wednesday.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, teaching and learning activities in schools have been suspended since March 23. The lockdown has further been extended upto May 17.

"The summer vacations in government and government-aided schools shall be observed from May 11 to June 30. However, keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic, students shall not be called to schools for any teaching, learning activity during the summer vacation," a senior official of the Directorate of Education (DoE) said.

