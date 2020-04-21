Stone Thrown At Cop On Lockdown Duty In Jodhpur, Two Arrested

Earlier, one person was arrested from Maderna colony for attacking a medical team (Representational)

A policeman on COVID-19 lockdown duty was injured after a stone was thrown at him from a house's roof in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The two suspects in the case have been arrested, he said.

Policeman Ramlekh was on duty in Jawaharkhana locality in Sadar Bazar area when a stone thrown at him hit his head. He was rushed to hospital after the incident, the official said.

Ramlekh is undergoing treatment at a hospital and has stitches in his head, said Sadar Bazar SHO Lekhraj Sihag.

Two brothers, identified as Mohammad Saddam and Mohammad Shahzad, have been arrested and Saddam had allegedly thrown the stone, the station house officer said.

Earlier, one person was arrested from Maderna colony for attacking a medical team.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)