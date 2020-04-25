Shops In Gujarat Allowed To Open From Sunday, But Not In Malls

Shops will be allowed to open on a few conditions (Representational)

Starting Sunday, all the shops in Gujarat, except those located in COVID-19 containment zones, malls and shopping complexes, will be allowed to open, a senior official said on Saturday.

The state government also allowed IT and ITeS (IT enabled services) companies to start their operations from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity, provided they are located outside the containment zone, the official said.

"From Sunday, shops across all the districts of Gujarat will be allowed to open provided that they are not located inside malls or shopping complexes, and are outside of COVID-19 containment zones as identified by the local administrations," Secretary to Chief Minister, Ashwani Kumar, told reporters.

Shopkeepers and their staff members should mandatorily use face masks, follow social distancing norms, and keep staff strength to 50 per cent of their capacity, he said.

"The decision has been taken on the basis of circular issued by the central government," he said.

Mr Kumar said that shops selling paan masala and tobacco will not be allowed to operate as of now. Similarly, barber shops will not be given permission to function.

Mr Kumar said that shops selling paan masala and tobacco will not be allowed to operate as of now. Similarly, barber shops will not be given permission to function.

"The state government also allowed IT and ITeS companies to start operating from Sunday with 50 per cent of staff capacity provided they are located outside the containment zone," he said.

The central government on Friday night issued an order saying that neighbourhood and standalone shops, including those selling garments, mobile phones, hardware and stationery items have been allowed to open but those located in market places, malls and COVID-19 hotspot and containment zones, will continue to remain shut till May 3.

The lockdown was first announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 in a bid to combat the coronavirus endemic. It was further extended till May 3.

