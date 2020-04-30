'65,000 Crores To Help Poor': Raghuram Rajan To Rahul Gandhi On COVID-19

Coronavirus: Raghuram Rajan and Rahul Gandhi discussed the COVID-19 lockdown

Rahul Gandhi today interviewed renowned economist Raghuram Rajan, a former RBI chief, on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy. "We will need Rs 65,000 crore, it is not that much. This is to save the lives of the poor," Raghuram Rajan replied in Hindi to one of the questions asked by the former Congress president on the video interview.

"How much money will be required to help the poor. Kitna paisa lagega," Rahul Gandhi had asked.

Mr Rajan said it was "all too easy to have a lockdown forever, but that would not be sustainable for the economy."

This is the first in a series of video-dialogues of the Congress MP with intellectuals on charting a path to recovery after the pandemic.

The move is seen as an attempt to give Rahul Gandhi – often derided by the BJP as someone who should "take tuitions" from experts like Manmohan Singh and P Chidambaram – a greater profile in the main opposition party's offensive against the government's policies.

Mr Rajan, currently a professor at the University of Chicago, was appointed by the Congress-led government as governor of the RBI or Reserve Bank of India in 2013 for a three-year period.