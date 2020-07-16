Record Rise Of 8,641 COVID Cases In Maharashtra; Mumbai Nears 1 Lakh

The total number of cases in Mumbai now stands at 97,751, including 5,520 deaths.

Maharashtra reported a record spike of 8,641 COVID-19 cases today, pushing the tally of confirmed infections in the state to 2,84,281, the health department said. The death of 266 patients in the last 24 hours due to COVID-19-related symptoms took the fatality count in the state worst hit in the country to 11,194, it said.

Mumbai, one of the biggest contributors in the country's coronavirus tally, recorded a surge of 1,498 new cases and 56 deaths. The total number of cases in the state capital now stands at 97,751, including 5,520 deaths.

There are 1,14,907 active cases in the state now.

As many as 5,527 patients recovered from the infection and discharged during the day. With this, the number of recovered persons has grown to 1,58,140, it said.

So far, 14,46,386 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the state.

With 13 news patients in a day, cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,428, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC said.

Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, has only 99 active COVID-19 cases at present.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the Mumbai civic body's efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Dharavi.

