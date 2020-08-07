Rahul Gandhi's Rhyme In Dig At PM As Coronavirus Cases Cross 2 Million

Rahul Gandhi has been constantly attacking the government over Covid outbreak. (File)

Hours after India crossed 20 lakh coronavirus cases, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi this morning shared an old tweet from his timeline, hinting that he was right in predicting the country would pass the grim mark before August 10.

As he hit out at the government yet again over its handling of the pandemic, the 50-year-old ex-Congress chief today tweeted in Hindi: "Bees lakh ka aankra paar... Gayab hai Modi sarkaar (20-lakh mark has been crossed, Modi government is missing)."

On July 17, when India had crossed 10 lakh COVID-19 cases, the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad had said that the country would record another 10 lakh cases by August 10.

In his tweet this morning, he tried to remind that he was right. "The 10,00,000-mark has been crossed. If COVID-19 continues to spread at this pace, we will soon cross the 20,00,000-lakh mark by August 10. The government should take prudent steps to tackle the pandemic," his post in Hindi on July 17 read. Days before, he had said on Twitter that India would pass 10 lakh-mark in a week.

India's coronavirus tally surged to 20 lakh cases last evening, just 20 days after the country recorded 10 lakh cases.

The Congress leader has been relentlessly targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid spike in COVID-19 infections. He has been sharing news reports, talking to experts and making sharp comments on the national economy as he repeatedly claims the government has failed in controlling the outbreak.

However, the BJP has dismissed the claims saying Mr Gandhi has "limited understanding of Covid".

Last month, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said the Congress "will become a party of tweets". "Rahul Gandhi is tweeting on a daily basis. It seems the Congress will become a party of tweets as they are doing no work among the people and losing one leader after another. A frustrated and depressed party is trying to launch all sorts of attacks on the government," Mr Javadekar had told reporters.

India had reported its first coronavirus patient from Kerala on January 30. The country registered one lakh cases on May 19. About 60 per cent of infections and 50 per cent of deaths linked to the disease were registered last month.