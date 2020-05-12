Coronavirus Positive Pizza Delivery Boy In Delhi Discharged From Hospital

The delivery boy, who had tested positive for the virus on April 14, has now been discharged (File)

A 19-year-old pizza delivery boy who had tested positive for coronavirus last month in Delhi, prompting authorities to put 72 families in home-quarantine, has been discharged from the hospital, officials said Tuesday.

All 16 high-risk contacts of the delivery boy, who were all his colleagues, had tested negative in April.

"The pizza delivery boy was discharged from the hospital last week. He is doing fine now," South Delhi District Magistrate BM Mishra told PTI.

He had tested positive for the virus on April 14 and thereafter, the district administration had decided that all 72 families he delivered pizzas to in south Delhi be put under home-quarantine.

The district administration had not conducted COVID-19 test on the members of these families as they did not shown any symptoms for the infection.