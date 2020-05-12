Coronavirus Positive Army Soldier Commits Suicide In Delhi: Police

The jawan, a native of Maharashtra, was posted in Alwar district of Rajasthan. (Representational)

An Army soldier infected with coronavirus allegedly committed suicide at the premises of a hospital in Delhi where he was being treated, the police said.

The 31-year-old soldier was also suffering from lung cancer. He was being treated at the military-run Base Hospital.

His sample was taken for COVID-19 test and the results came as positive, the police said.

The jawan, a native of Maharashtra, was posted at Itarana Cantt in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

The police said they received information about the incident at around 4 am at Naraina Police Station.

On visiting the spot, the jawan was found dead behind the COVID-19 ward of the hospital, Deepak Purohit, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said.

No suicide note was found at the spot, he said.

The jawan was last seen around 1 am today when he went to the washroom behind the COVID-19 ward, the official added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary of the hospital, the police said. His family members in Alwar have been informed, they said, adding that postmortem will be conducted in their presence.

