PM Thanks Small Shopkeepers For High-Risk Work During Lockdown

Coronavirus: Government revised list of economic activities, services to be allowed from Monday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised small shopkeepers for keeping the nation humming amid the lockdown over the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the shopkeepers and small traders have risked their lives to deliver essentials to people.

"In this time of crisis, the countrymen are able to follow the lockdown, in which many sections of society have a positive role. Let us imagine what would happen if these small traders and shopkeepers did not risk their own lives and did not deliver the necessities of everyday life?" PM Modi tweeted.

"Small shopkeepers have contributed significantly in maintaining the entire social system. The society and the country will always remember their contribution. I know that it is challenging to follow social distancing yourself and get others to follow it," PM Modi said.

"In future also, shops should follow social distancing, we have to ensure this. All shopkeepers and traders deserve congratulations for this contribution in the hour of crisis," he said.

The centre today said e-tailers will continue to deliver only essential items and not kinds of goods as states prepare the way ahead amid the lockdown.

The government has revised the list of economic activities and services to be allowed from Monday in parts of the country designated as non-COVID-19 hotspots, or those least affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As per a Home Ministry order released today, the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies has now been prohibited during the lockdown period. The sale of such goods - like mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators - had been permitted by the government last week.

Among economic activities and services to be functional are health services (including Ministry of AYUSH) and non-banking financial corporations and micro-finance institutions marked essential services.

World 23,48,124 Cases 15,82,245 Active 6,04,475 Recovered 1,61,404 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 23,48,124 and 1,61,404 have died; 15,82,245 are active cases and 6,04,475 have recovered as on April 19, 2020 at 6:48 pm.