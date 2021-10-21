PM Says 'Triumph Of Indian Science' As 100 Crore Jabs Administered

Highlights India reached the milestone shortly before 10 AM

India has scripted history, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said

PM Modi visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi

India has scripted history by reaching the one billion COVID-19 vaccinations milestone mark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today as he congratulated the country's health care workers for helping the country achieve the feat. The milestone is a triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians, he said.

China is the only nation to dish out more vaccine doses than India, having fully inoculated some 1.05 billion, or 75% of its citizens, as of late September, according to Bloomberg.

Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat. #VaccineCentury - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 21, 2021

India reached the 100 crore vaccinations milestone shortly before 10 AM.

"Congratulations India! This is the result of the leadership of our visionary Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted as he officially announced the milestone in a tweet at 9:48 AM.

Earlier today, PM Modi visited the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi and interacted with hospital officials after the milestone was achieved.

PM Modi has frequently praised health workers for spearheading the vaccination drive.

According to the government, around three-quarters of adults in the country of 1.3 billion people have had one shot and around 30 percent are fully vaccinated.

Daily vaccine shots have averaged 5 million this month, a fifth of September's peak, though states are sitting on record stocks of more than 100 million as the domestic output of the AstraZeneca vaccine soars.