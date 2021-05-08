PM Dials 3 Chief Ministers To Discuss Covid Situation In Their States

PM Modi spoke with Uddhav Thackeray and the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on on the phone and discussed the coronavirus situation in their states, government sources said.

Maharashtra, the state hardest hit by the pandemic since last year, is among the states seeing a plateauing of fresh infections, the Union Health Minsirtry had said on Friday. The state logged 54,022 new cases in the last 24 hours. 898 Covid patients died in the same period.

The conversation between the Prime Minster and Mr Thakeray took place on a day when the latter wrote to the centre, seeking permission to develop a separate app for Covid vaccination in the state. He wrote the letter following complaints of frequent glitches in CoWIN registration platform.

Maharashtra is among the 10 states that account for close to 72 per cent of the new COVID-19 cases reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

In tweets after his conversation with PM Modi, the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister said he updated the Prime Minister on what the state government is doing to provide oxygen to Covid patients, the status of hospital beds and the vaccination drive.

In the last three days, PM Modi has spoken with 10 Chief Ministers and two Lieutenant Governors to take stock of their states and union territories are dealing with the pandemic.