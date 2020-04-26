Top Bengal Medical Officer Dies Of Coronavirus, Mamata Banerjee Tweets Tribute

Assistant Director of West Bengal Health Services Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta, 60, is the first doctor to die of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Biplab Kanti Dasgupta died of COVID-19 this morning in Kolakta.

Kolkata:

A senior doctor in West Bengal's Kolkata died this morning after testing positive for the coronavirus a week ago.

He had tested positive seven days ago and was admitted to a hospital in Kolkata.

The doctor's wife has also tested positive for coronavirus and is undergoing treatment.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said: "His sacrifice for the cause of ailing humanity will ever be in our hearts and will make our COVID warriors fight the deadly virurs with even greater determination."

The West Bengal Doctors' Forum also condoled the doctor's death and wished his wife a speedy recovery. It also raised concerns over limited resources available to health professionals in the state, posing risk to their lives.

'We need more intensive testing, especially of each and every healthcare provider, even asymptomatic ones, adequate and appropriate PPEs and strict adherence to IICMR guidelines...," the forum said in a letter.

