Odisha Self-Help Groups Manufacture, Distribute 1 Million Masks

At least 400 SHGs made around 50,000 masks every day.

Amid the growing concern over the shortage of protective gear as Covid-19 cases continue to rise in India, self-help groups (SHGs) in Odisha have manufactured over one million masks for distribution among people.

At least 400 SHGs - under the Odisha government's Mission Shakti programme - made around 50,000 masks every day, as part of its efforts to help the state government in its fight against the novel coronavirus, a senior official said.

"SHGs in the state have risen to the occasion to supply masks at affordable rates. Despite unfavourable circumstances, these women continue to contribute towards public health," he said.

Some of these groups have also been visiting villages across the state to generate awareness on the disease and distributing cooked food among the poor, amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown.

"With the help of district officials, these self-help groups have also set up temporary outlets to ensure steady supply of food grains, vegetables and fruits to common people," the official added.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had recently said that "it was heartening to see the all-round response of women, especially members of Mission Shakti Self- Help Groups, during this critical time."

Among others, Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has also showered praise on the SHGs.

"Our Nari Shakti (women power) in Odisha is working round the clock to ensure the state emerges out of this crisis in quick time," he had tweeted.