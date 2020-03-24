'Anyone Who Discriminates Are Real Enemy Virus': Minister On COVID-19

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted on coronavirus. (File)

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday condemned the alleged racial discrimination being faced by the people of northeast India over coronavirus pandemic.

The minister also said that strict action must be taken by all the state governments in this regard.

"I'm sad to see such racial discrimination in many parts of India. Anyone whoever discriminates people of other community, region, religion or race are the real enemy virus. All State Govt must take strict action as per the direction of the Govt of India," Mr Rijiju tweeted.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Home Affairs wrote to all States and Union Territories, asking them to take appropriate action against those who are harassing people from the North-East by linking them with COVID-19.

Recently in northwest Delhi, a case was reported where a man harassed a woman from a northeastern state by linking her with coronavirus. After her complaint, a case was registered against the person and the matter is under investigation.

