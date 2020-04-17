Group Of Ministers Meet To Review Coronavirus Outbreak In India

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other ministers were also present at the meeting.

Group Of Ministers Meet To Review Coronavirus Outbreak In India

Union Group of Ministers meeting over COVID-19, underway at Nirman Bhawan.

New Delhi:

A meeting of the Centre's Group of Ministers (GOM) on COVID-19 is being held at Nirman Bhawan in New Delhi over the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and other ministers were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, as per data provided by the ministry.

Out of the total count, 11,201 cases are active, while 1,749 people have been cured or discharged or migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till today morning.

Comments
Group of Ministerscoronavirus outbreakCOVID19 Outbreak
Web Stories
Gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Food How To Make Sheer Khurma Dessert At Home
Health Exercises To Relieve Back Pain
Travel 9 Best Things To Do On Your Trip To Agra
Fashion How To Work From Home in Style
Entertainment Meet Alia Bhatt's Best Friend, Akansha
Beauty Stop Dandruff In Its Track With Easy Home Remedies
Tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean

Track Coronavirus pandemic in India and get the latest COVID-19 news from around the world on ndtv.com/coronavirus

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com