Over 57 Lakh Covid-19 Cases In India, 86,508 Fresh Cases; 1,129 Deaths

Coronavirus: Over 57 lakh COVID-19 cases in India, 91,149 total deaths; recoveries cross 46 lakh.

India reported 86,508 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours taking its coronavirus tally past the 57-lakh mark, shows the Health Ministry's COVID-19 data; the country reported 1,129 deaths in this period.

With 87,374 more people having beaten COVID-19, the number of total recoveries remained higher than the number of new infections for the sixth consecutive day, the data shows. The total coronavirus recoveries have touched 46.74 lakh. The overall recovery rate in the country is 81.55 per cent.

India has, so far, recorded 57,32,518 COVID-19 cases, the Health Ministry data shows. A total of 91,149 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 till now. More than 1,000 people a day have died due to coronavirus since September 2. The country's fatality rate stands at 1.59 per cent.

The country now has 9.66 lakh active cases of coronavirus; these account for 16.85 per cent of all cases. The positivity rate is now 7.47 per cent against 8.02 per cent a day earlier.

Some 11.5 lakh samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry tweeted this morning. Till now, more than 6.74 crore tests have been conducted across the country.

Even as recoveries increased, India has seen 21,11,273 new cases in September, when 19,00,186 people also beat the coronavirus disease while 26,680 lost their lives fighting it.

With stubble burning likely to start in some agricultural states of north India Sanjeev Nagpal, an advisor to the Union and the Punjab governments on the crop residue management has said it could exacerbate the Coronavirus crisis. "Carbon Monoxide and Methane could give rise to severe respiratory problems, which will further worsen the COVID-19 situation," he said.

Global coronavirus infections have soared past 3.2 crore. India is the country with the second-highest coronavirus caseload, accounting for 19 per cent of all cases in the world.