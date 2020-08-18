Over 55,000 Covid Cases In India In 24 Hours, 27.02 Lakh Total Cases

With 55, 079 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally has risen to over 27.02 lake cases, while the death count due to the highly contagious disease touched 51,797with 876 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry figures this morning.

Over 19.77 lakh coronavirus patients have recovered in the country so far; the recovery rate has climbed to 73.18 per cent.

Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of cases, followed by Tamil Nadu (3,43,945), Andhra Pradesh (2,96,609), Karnataka (2,33,283), Uttar Pradesh (1,58,216) and Delhi (1,53,367).