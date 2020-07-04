Over 22,000 Coronavirus Cases In India In 24 Hours For First Time

Over 22,000 coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours for the first time.

India's COVID-19 tally touched 6,48,315 with the biggest single-day increase of 22,771 cases, the latest data from the Union Health Ministry shows. The country also witnessed 442 deaths during the period, taking the total number of death count to 18,655. The number of recoveries stands at 3,94,227. The recovery rate has improved to 60.80 per cent. There are 2,35,433 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country at present.

Maharashtra continues to remain the worst-hit state with over 1,92,990 infections. The death count due to the pandemic rose to 8,376 after 198 new deaths reported on Friday, a health department statement said.

Tamil Nadu, the second worst coronavirus hit state in the country, on Friday crossed the one lakh-mark as 4,329 people tested positive for the highly infectious virus in a day. With an addition of 64, the state's death count stood at 1,385, government data said.

Delhi -- which had reported its highest single-day spike so far of 3,947 cases last week -- has COVID-19 tally of over 94,000. The national capital has reported 2,923 COVID-19-related deaths so far.

Over 11,000 'Make In India' ventilators have been produced and dispatched of which 6,154 have been delivered to hospitals across the country, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said. "The Ministry of Health is also supplying 1.02 lakh oxygen cylinders across India; 72,293 of the oxygen cylinders have been delivered," he said.

Assam has been witnessing the third quickest spike in the number of cases in the country with Guwahati recording nearly 1,900 cases in nine days alone. The northeastern state has 9,799 cases so far. The Assam government has also adopted a new model to conduct 10,000 COVID-19 tests daily in Guwahati City.

The new model, COVID-19 AG Test, will be a nasal swab test, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.