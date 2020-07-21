Over 11.55 Lakh COVID-19 Cases So Far, 28,084 Deaths, 62.7% Recovery Rate: 10 Points

Trials for the coronavirus vaccine developed at the Oxford University will begin in India as soon as a license is procured, said the Indian firm partnering the researchers in the UK. The vaccine AZD1222 had a favourable response in the first phase of clinical trials. It did not prompt any serious side effects and elicited antibody and T-cell immune responses, according to trial results published in The Lancet medical journal.

India has reported over 2 lakh new coronavirus infections in a week. Yesterday, the country registered a record 40,000 cases in 24 hours, taking the coronavirus count past the 11-lakh mark, just three days after the country crossed 10 lakh cases. On July 14, India's coronavirus tally stood at 9 lakh cases.

Nearly one-fourth of the country's cases are from Maharashtra where 3.18 lakh cases have been logged so far. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of new infections in the country - 8,240 cases.

Among other worst-hit states, the highest number of fresh infections reported in the last 24 hours was from these states: Tamil Nadu (4,985). Andhra Pradesh (4,074), Karnataka (3,648), and West Bengal (2,282).

The five states that recorded the highest number of deaths in the last 24 hours are Maharashtra (176), Karnataka (72), Tamil Nadu (70), Andhra Pradesh (54) and Uttar Pradesh (46).

Delhi, which has the third-highest number of cases in the country, seems to have hit the peak, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Madhya Pradesh will go into complete lockdown two days of the week in highly affected areas of the state to fight the spike in coronavirus cases, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and other states have also announced fresh curbs to break the chain of transmission.

Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the 1-lakh mark on Monday with 1,043 new cases. In good news, the COVID-19 patient recovery rate has improved further to 71 per cent from 70 per cent last week, the civic body said.

Worldwide, over 1.46 crore cases have been reported so far; over six lakh patients have died.