Don't Abandon Pets Because Of Coronavirus Fear: Maharashtra Minister

Maharashtra has reported 52 coronavirus cases so far. (Representational)

People should not abandon their pet animals for fear for contracting coronavirus infection, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.

In a statement containing updates of COVID-19 patients in the state, he mentioned that there have been complaints about pet owners letting loose their animals.

There has been no case anywhere in the world of domesticated animals contracting or spreading coronavirus infection, and people should not abandon their pets, the minister said.

