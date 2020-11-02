No ICU Ventilator Beds In Delhi's Top Private Hospitals As Covid Severity Rises

Coronavirus: Delhi had recorded its highest daily cases on Friday at 5,891 (File)

Amid a record surge in Delhi's daily COVID-19 tally, the number of severely ill coronavirus patients is increasing in the national capital, where ICU beds with ventilators are no longer available in the city's biggest and most prestigious private hospitals.

Currently 66 per cent, or 825 out of a total 1,244, of Delhi's total ICU beds with ventilators are occupied, shows this morning's data on Delhi government's mobile app on all Covid-related information - Delhi Corona.

Max Healthcare, Fortis, Apollo and Batra Hospital are among the biggest private hospitals in Delhi. According to the Delhi Corona app, all the 84 ICU beds with ventilators in these facilities were occupied at 8am this morning.

Government hospitals also facing very heavy caseload of severely ill patients, with only few beds ICU-ventilator beds now vacant.

At the country's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences-New Delhi only 5 out of 50 ICU beds with ventilators were available. The situation was worse at Safdarjung - Delhi's largest government hospital - with only 1 bed out of 54 vacant, while only 11 out of 200 ICU-ventilator beds were available at the 900-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, a Covid-only facility.

Medical experts and Delhi government have said the worsening air pollution in the national capital - 40 per cent of which is because of stubble burning - is also contributing to the spike in coronavirus cases.

Delhi recorded 5,664 new Corona cases in the last 24 hours. This was the fifth consecutive day that Delhi recorded over 5,000 cases, after a week of recording 3,000-4,000 cases in a day.