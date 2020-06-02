Uttarakhand CM Office Closed For 3 Days After Minister Tests COVID-19+ve

Uttarakhand has 730 active COVID-19 cases. (Representational)

The Chief Minister's office in the Secretariat building in Dehradun has been closed for three days after one of the Cabinet Ministers in Uttarkhand government tested positive for coronavirus.

State government spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik told ANI that apart from the CM's office, sections of tourism and irrigation department will also remain closed for three days.

The steps have been taken as precautionary measures, Mr Kaushik said.

According to the latest data available on the website of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttarakhand has 730 active COVID-19 cases, 222 cured/migrated/discharged and six deaths.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count reached 1,98,706 according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.