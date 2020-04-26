Lok Sabha, 5 State Assemblies Set Up Control Room For Coordination

A control room has been set up in the Lok Sabha Secretariat with a view to facilitating the quick interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the fight against COVID-19.

"On the initiative of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a video conference with presiding officers of state legislatures on April 21, a control room has been set up in the Lok Sabha Secretariat with immediate effect with a view to facilitating the quick interface between MPs, MLAs and the public for emergency assistance in the battle against coronavirus," reads a press statement.

During the video conference, Mr Birla had emphasised that the Parliament and state legislatures stand firmly with the executive, and the MPs and MLAs shall remain at the forefront in the national effort to contain the spread of coronavirus.

He has also called upon all the state legislatures to set up control rooms for realtime information exchange between various state legislatures and the Parliament.

Rajasthan, Haryana, Odisha, Delhi, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh have become first states where control rooms have been set up in their respective legislature secretariats.

The control rooms have already started functioning.