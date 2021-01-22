Coronavirus News Live Updates: 15,223 New Covid Cases Recorded In India

Around 1,92,581 beneficiaries vaccinated in 27 States and UTs, the Health Ministry said (File))

As many as 15,223 more COVID-19 cases were reported in India, taking the country's caseload to 1,06,10,883 on Thursday, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MHFW) said, At present, the active COVID infections in the country stand at 1,92,308 while the deaths mounted to 1,52,869.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,93,47,782 samples tested for COVID-19 up to January 20, of which 7,80,835 samples were tested on Wednesday. The Health Ministry said that around 1,92,581 beneficiaries were vaccinated in 27 States and UTs. As on January 21 till 6 pm 9,99,065 beneficiaries have been vaccinated and 18,159 vaccine sessions have been held.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be vaccinated in the second phase of the Covid inoculation drive launched last week, sources said on Thursday. All Chief Ministers, MPs and MLAs above 50 will also receive vaccines.

EU leaders on Thursday "strongly discouraged" Europeans from non-essential travel and warned tougher restrictions on trips could come within days if efforts to curb the coronavirus fell short. EU chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel issued the warning after a four-hour summit by video link with the heads of government of the 27-nation bloc focused on responding to the second wave of the pandemic.



Here are the Live Updates:

Jan 22, 2021 06:49 (IST) UK PM Boris Johnson says too early to say when national lockdown will end



It is too early to say when the national COVID lockdown in England will end, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday, adding that persistently high infection levels demonstrated how infectious a new variant was

"I think it's too early to say when we'll be able to lift some of some of the restrictions," PM Johnson told broadcasters.

