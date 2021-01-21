Fire At Serum Institute, Covishield Production Won't Be Hit: Sources

Visuals showed plumes of smoke billowing from the building at the SII.

A fire broke out today at at a building, which was under construction, at the Serum Institute of India in Pune. It is unlikely to affect the production of Covishield, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the SII in partnership with the Oxford University and British-Swedish pharma firm AstraZeneca.

The Serum Institute of India, which prides itself as "the world's largest vaccine maker", has a facility spread over 100 acres.

Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes drive from the production facility, as per sources.

Visuals showed huge plumes of smoke billowing from the campus.