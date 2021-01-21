Live Updates - Fire Breaks Out At Serum Institute, No Impact On Vaccine Production: Sources

The complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes drive from the vaccine facility.

A fire broke out today at an under construction facility of Serum Institute of India in Pune. It is unlikely to impact the Covishield vaccine making process as the fire broke out in a facility away from the place where the COVID-19 vaccines are made, sources said.

The Serum Institute, the "world's largest maker of vaccines", is producing millions of doses of the Covishield coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University.

Manjari, the complex where the fire broke out, is a few minutes drive from the facility where the Covid vaccines are produced, the sources said. It is believed to be part of a Special Economic Zone (SEZ).

Here are the live updates:

Jan 21, 2021 16:50 (IST) Fire fighting operations underway at war footing, says Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar

"Fire fighting operations are underway at war footing. I have given instructions to investigate this matter fully.

But from the info that I have, no damage has been done to the Covishield facility at all. We are giving importance to douse the fire and make sure no one is injured," said Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.



Jan 21, 2021 16:33 (IST) Adar Poonawalla on Serum Institute fire

Adar Poonawalla to NDTV on fire at Serum Institute: "We are trying to rescue one or two people, that's our only priority now"

Jan 21, 2021 16:30 (IST) Fire at 4th and 5th floor of Serum Institute building

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil told PTI the fire broke out at 2.45 pm on the fourth and fifth floor of the SEZ 3 building in the Serum Institute premises.