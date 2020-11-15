Congress Leader Ahmed Patel, Who Tested Covid Positive, Moved To ICU, Says Son

Congress leader Ahmed Patel's son, Faisal Patel, tweeted Sunday afternoon (File)

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who tested positive for coronavirus on October 1, has been admitted to the ICU of Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital, his family said on Sunday.

A tweet posted by his son, Faisal Patel, said the veteran politician's condition is "stable" and that he "continues to be under medical observation".

"On behalf of his family, we would like to share that Shri Ahmed Patel had tested positive for Covid19 a few weeks ago. He has now been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital, Gurgaon for further treatment. His condition is stable and he continues to be under medical observation...We request you to pray for his speedy recovery," Faisal Patel tweeted.

Concerned Congress leaders wished Mr Patel, 71, a speedy recovery.

"Deeply concerned and praying for the good health of my friend and comrade Ahmed Patel. Please join us in praying for his early recovery," senior Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted.

Other Congress leaders to have tested positive for the virus include Abhishek Singhvi, 61, and Tarun Gogoi, 86. Both Mr Singhvi and Mr Gogoi have since recovered.

Shortly before Faisal Patel tweeted, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also tested positive. Mr Singh, 59, tweeted: "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I request all those who came in close contact with me recently, to self isolate and get tested."

A number of chief ministers and union ministers have tested positive in recent months, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Karnataka counterpart BS Yediyurappa had also tested positive.

Several MPs and MLAs had also tested positive.

The novel coronavirus, so named because it had never previously been identified in humans, has infected over 88 lakh people in the country since the pandemic began in China's Wuhan in December last year. This morning over 40,000 new cases were detected and around 42,000 were declared free of infection after treatment, taking the active caseload to around 4.79 lakh.

Over 1.29 lakh deaths have been linked to the Covid infection in India alone.