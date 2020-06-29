Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi, In Home Quarantine, Pledges His Plasma

Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi said plasma therapy is "the most efficacious remedy available"

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is being treated for coronavirus, tweeted today that while he didn't need plasma "by god's grace" as he had a mild infection, he had pledged his own as it was the most effective remedy available. The Congress spokesperson tested positive for the virus last week and has been in home isolation.

Plasma therapy in India has been used mainly in critical cases where patients had to be placed on ventilator support for breathing.

Joining the growing number of leaders calling for more unrestricted use of plasma therapy, the 61-year-old leader said it would be unwise to restrict the use of "the most efficacious remedy available". He also gave the example of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who was given plasma therapy after his condition worsened. Mr Jain was discharged on June 26, 10 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

"By God's grace, I don't need #plasma 4covid. But foolish to put artificial restrictions of #plasmatherapy, most efficacious remedy avilable. #HealthMin Delhi owes his life to plasma. I have already suo motu pledged my plasma, post recovery, if medically suitable," Mr Singhvi tweeted.

According to the health department data shared today morning, Delhi had reported more than 2,800 daily Covid cases and India reported more than 19,000 fresh cases for second day in a row.

In a press conference on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had listed plasma therapy as one of the "five weapons" being used by his government in its fight against coronavirus. The other four are -- testing and isolation, providing oximeters and oxygen concentrators, screening and survey.

A growing number of medical professionals in Mumbai have also advocated use of CPT or Convalescent Plasma Therapy on patients before their condition becomes severe.

Plasma therapy has proved to be useful in fighting other coronavirus diseases, such as SARS and MERS, and its use against COVID-19 has shown encouraging results on patients across the country and the world.