"When Zohran Mamdani Opens Mouth, Pak PR Takes Day Off": Congress's AM Singhvi

Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi has ripped into Zohran Mamdani, the mayoral candidate for New York, in mounting criticism for the 33-year-old leader born to Indian parents in Uganda. The Rajya Sabha member did not mince his words to disapprove of Mamdani, whose victory in the recent Democratic mayoral primaries, against former mayor Andrew Cuomo, has given a boost to his mayoral campaign.

"When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan's PR team takes the day off. India doesn't need enemies with 'allies' like him shouting fiction from New York," said Mr Singhvi in a social media post hours after he emerged as a key contender in the race for mayor's post in the Big Apple.

The Congress leader's harsh criticism followed US President Donald Trump's "lunatic" jibe at Mamdani, asserting that the Democrat had "crossed the line".

"It's finally happened, the Democrats have crossed the line. Zohran Mamdani, a 100% Communist Lunatic, has just won the Dem Primary, and is on his way to becoming Mayor. We've had Radical Lefties before, but this is getting a little ridiculous," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump didn't stop short of a personal attack on the Democrat, describing Mamdani's looks as "terrible" and his voice "grating". "He's not very smart, he's got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him," said the President.

He concluded: "With our future Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran Mamdani...our Country is really screwed."

Mamdani is the son of Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar Mahmood Mamdani. He secured 43.5 per cent votes in the Democratic primary election recently, defeating Cuomo and emerging as the potential next mayor of New York City, and the city's first Muslim mayor.

Currently a New York state assemblyman, Mamdani is backed by the Democratic Party. His leftist affiliation, coupled with his pro-Palestine and anti-Israel views, has put him at odds with Trump. But his policy proposals to ensure affordability and freeze the rent have captured the city's attention.