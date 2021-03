Coronavirus: India has recorded 1,15,14,331 total cases so far.

India saw yet another surge of nearly 40,000 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike since November 29, the government data this morning showed. This takes the country's tally to 1,15,14,331 total cases. 154 deaths in the last 24 hours took the total number fatalities to 1,59,370.

The spike in coronavirus cases comes ahead of assembly elections in four states and one union territory that begin next week.