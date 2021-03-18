At 25,833, Maharashtra Reports Highest Daily Rise In Covid Cases

A total of 58 people died due to coronavirus in Maharashtra today. (File)

Maharashtra has logged 25,833 fresh cases of Covid over the last 24 hours -- highest since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, becoming the epicentre of the second peak of the virus. In the same period, 58 deaths have taken place, marking a sharp rise in both the number of cases and fatalities.

Yesterday, the state logged 23,179 new coronavirus cases -- nearly 30 per cent higher than the day before.

While the state is not giving any break-up data or details on locations, it is suspected that several strains of mutated virus are at work in the state, which accounts for such a sharp rise in numbers.

Overall, there has been a big jump in cases of mutant strains since their presence was detected in India. 158 new cases have been reported over the last 14 days. On March 18, India has logged 400 cases of UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the disease.

As of March 1, the positivity rate was around 11 per cent for Maharashtra, which grew to more than 16 per cent.

The figures on fatality also reflect a similar trend.

Yesterday, the Union health ministry said 60 per cent of the country's active Covid cases and 45.4 per cent of deaths are concentrated in Maharashtra.

Today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government can vaccinate the city in 3 months "if the Centre gives its nod". After Mumbai, Delhi is the city that logged maximum cases of COVID-19.