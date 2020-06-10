'Allow Salon Business To Resume Operations': Supriya Sule To Maharashtra Government

Supriya Sule said that salon operators can adhere to social distancing norms and provide adequate care.

NCP leader and Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday requested the Maharashtra government to let the salon business resume in the state, saying that the people dependent on the same are facing financial difficulties due to COVID-19 lockdown.

"The salon business is completely closed due to the lockdown caused by the outbreak of the coronavirus. The nuclear community, which is dependent on this business, is facing huge difficulties due to this. Many families doing this business are currently facing financial difficulties," Ms Sule tweeted in Marathi.

"We humbly request that, given the dire financial situation of all of them, you should sympathetically consider allowing them to do business," she added.