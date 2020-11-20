Mumbai Schools Won't Open On Monday, To Stay Shut Till December 31

All schools under the jurisdiction of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will remain closed till December 31 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the city. The schools were earlier scheduled to reopen on November 23.

"The decision has been taken in the wake of rise in #COVID19 cases in Mumbai. Schools will not re-open on November 23," Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said today, according to ANI.

BMC officials have said the move reflects apprehensions over a possible second wave of the pandemic sweeping through the city.

Mumbai on Thursday reported 924 fresh cases, taking its overall numbers to 2,72,449. This was the highest daily count so far this week in the city. Its death numbers has gone up to 10,624 with 12 new fatalities reported till Thursday.

Maharashtra state's COVID-19 numbers on Thursday went up to 17,63,055 with the addition of 5,535 cases. It remains India's most affected state. The virus claimed 154 more lives, pushing the fatality count to 46,356 by Thursday. The state's recovery count increased to 16,35,971 while the count of active patients is now 79,738.

While earlier announcing November 23 as the date of reopening for schools, the Maharashtra government had made it mandatory for teachers to undergo COVID-19 tests. It had also issued guidelines that allowed students to continue studying from home. Those looking to attend school had to submit a letter of consent from their parents.