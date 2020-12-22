Meghalaya Opens Entry Point To State, Visitors Need Covid Negative Papers

The Meghalaya government plans to set up two more facilitation centres

Meghalaya has opened up for visitors from outside the state, making it mandatory for everyone visiting the state to pre-register online for entry into the state through designated entry points only.

The first designated entry point was Umling, Ri Bhoi district. Only those visitors who would have a COVID-19 negative report would be allowed, official sources added.

The first entry point was inaugurated by Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who said the Meghalaya government plans to set up two more facilitation centres in Bejengdoba and Ratacherra soon.

Even with a Covid negative report, people will be mandatorily tested at entry points as per the protocols of the Meghalaya government, official added.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who is in isolation after he tested positive, tweeted:

Several civil society groups of Meghalaya have been pressing upon the state government for the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state. ILP is a government travel document that allows an Indian citizen to visit or stay in a state that is protected under the ILP system. The system is in force in some north-eastern states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur.

"Visitors will feel at home. The whole process is technology driven and one can opt for pre-registration or spot registration. Nobody will be made to wait. People must not hesitate to visit the beautiful state of Meghalaya. This is just the beginning, there might be some shortcomings. However, people must give us suggestions to improve the same. We will modify it. The intention of setting up the same is to ensure that those coming from outside are safe. Another centre will come up in Bejengdoba and Ratacherra, Mr Tynsong said.