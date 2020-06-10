'Lockdown May Continue If...': Uddhav Thackeray's Warning To Rule-Breakers

Uddhav Thackeray today reiterated his demand of resumption of local trains (File)

The relaxations allowed by the Maharashtra government and the centre amid the coronavirus lockdown will be rolled back if people don't follow the social distancing rules strictly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned on Wednesday, following reports of crowding while boarding buses. The Shiv Sena-led government, which is grappling with the worst outbreak of the virus in the country, has allowed government offices to open with 15 per cent staff and private offices with 10 per cent strength.

"Lockdown may continue if this happens. But I am confident people will listen to the government's rules and guidelines since it is taking care of their welfare," the Chief Minister said at a briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

The Maharashtra government this month extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30 with some relaxations in non-containment zone areas. It allowed taxis, autorickshaws, personal vehicles with conditions. Those attending offices will have to undergo thermal screening daily and will strictly follow the social distancing norms, it had said.

Mr Thackeray today reiterated his demand of resumption of local trains for those involved in providing essential services.

The local trains, described as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, will help take the load of the intra-city buses, which have become the only viable mode of public transport for those who travel long distances.

Mr Thackeray was speaking to the media after the Business Advisory Committee meeting of the Maharashtra Assembly. The Monsoon Session of the assembly has been postponed to August 3 from June 22 because of the pandemic.

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3254 coronavirus cases and 149 deaths. Mumbai, the worst sufferer of the disease in the country, now has a total of 52,667 cases. The state - with 94,041 cases including 3,438 deaths - has surpassed China. The recovery rate in the state is at 47.34% while the death rate is at 3.65%.