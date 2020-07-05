'Let Them Do Their Work, Our Priority To Deal With COVID': Aaditya Thackeray On Opposition Criticism

Aaditya Thackeray said that tackling coronavirus crisis remains the top priority. (File)

Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday said that tackling coronavirus crisis remains the top priority of the Maharashtra government.

The state environment and tourism minister was talking to reporters during his visit to Thane to take stock of the COVID-19 situation and measures undertaken by civic bodies in the district to contain the disease.

Asked about the opposition's criticism that the government was unable to properly tackle the COVID-19 crisis, Mr Thackeray said, "Let them do their work, we will keep on doing our work. Our priority at present is to deal with the COVID-19 situation and break the virus chain, other things are secondary."

The Shiv Sena MLA also launched an app developed by the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) for online hospital bed allocation and ambulance booking.

Addressing a COVID-19 review meeting at the TMC headquarters, Mr Thackeray stressed on the need for increased contact-tracing and maintenance of good facilities at the quarantine centres.

He asked the civic officials to periodically inspect the quarantine centres and check various facilities, including the food supplied there.

He also suggested for increasing the testing capacity.

The review meeting was attended by Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde, Mayor Naresh Mhaske and other senior leaders from the district.

Till Saturday, Maharashtra reported 2,00,064 COVID-19 cases and 8,671 deaths due to the disease.

The COVID-19 tally in Thane district reached 40,542 on Saturday and the death count rose to 1,221.