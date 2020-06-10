Maharashtra Coronavirus Cases Cross 94,000, Mumbai At Over 52,000

Mumbai's count of coronavirus cases stands at 52,667 with 1,857 deaths.

Maharashtra reported 3,254 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday, taking the count of cases in the state to 94,041, a health official said. The state also recorded 149 COVID-19-related deaths which took the number of deaths to 3,438, he said.

On the other hand, 1,879 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recovered patients to 44,517, the official said. There are 46,074 active cases in the state at present.

While the tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra is inching towards the one lakh-mark, Mumbai's count of cases stands at 52,667 with 1,857 deaths.

"Out of 149 deaths, 97 were reported from Mumbai, 15 from Thane, 10 from Pune, seven from Aurangabad, five each from Jalgaon and Navi Mumbai, three from Ulhasnagar, two each from Vasai-Virar and Akola, one each from Beed, Amaravati and Gadchiroli," the official said.

"Thane division (which includes Mumbai) has reported 70,700 COVID-19 cases so far with 2,338 deaths, followed by 12,570 cases and 578 deaths in Pune division," he said.

"North Maharashtra represented by Nashik division has reported 3,590 cases and 253 deaths while Kolhapur division representing southern Maharashtra and the coastal region has reported 1,373 cases and 26 deaths," the official said.

In central Maharashtra, Aurangabad division has reported 2,692 COVID-19 cases and 125 deaths, while Latur division has reported 524 cases and 17 deaths, he said.

In Vidarbha, Akola division has reported 1,467 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths while Nagpur division has reported 1,045 cases and 14 deaths.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said the COVID-19 threat still persists though restrictions have been partially eased to allow resumption of business and other activities.

Mr Thackeray also hinted the coronavirus-induced lockdown, currently in force till June 30, will have to be extended if guidelines related to it are not followed strictly by people.

(With inputs from PTI)