Work From Home, No Large Gathering: 10 Facts On Centre's COVID Directives

Coronavirus Lockdown5: All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distance (File)

Here are 10 points on coronavirus lockdown5:

Face Coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport. Social distancing: Individuals must maintain distance of 6 feet. Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to be prohibited. Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places banned Work from home: As far as possible, the practise of WFH should be followed. Staggering of work/business hours should be followed in offices Screening and hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which human contact Social distancing: All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.



Comments

The centre on Saturday extended the coronavirus lockdown till June 30, but announced several relaxations in non-containment areas, including allowing malls, restaurants and religious places from June 8. Cinema halls, schools and international flights, however, will be reopened only after an assessment, the home ministry said in new guidelines that focussed on spurring economic activities stalled because of the lockdown. It also said there will be no restriction on movement of goods and people. If any state wants to regulate movement, it will have to announce its decision in advance, the centre said.