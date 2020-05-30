Work From Home, No Large Gathering: 10 Facts On Centre's COVID Directives

Here are 10 points on coronavirus lockdown5:
Face Coverings: Wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places; in workplaces; and during transport.
Social distancing: Individuals must maintain distance of 6 feet.
Gatherings: Large public gatherings/congregations continue to be prohibited.
Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine
Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco in public places banned
Work from home: As far as possible, the practise of WFH should be followed.
Staggering of work/business hours should be followed in offices
Screening and hygiene: Provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and sanitizer will be made at all entry and exit points and common areas
Frequent sanitization of entire workplace, common facilities and all points which human contact
Social distancing: All persons in charge of work places will ensure adequate distance between workers, adequate gaps between shifts, staggering the lunch breaks of staff etc.