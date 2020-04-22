UP Will Allow Those Stranded From Other States To Return Home: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to seal private hospitals that don't follow safety norms

The Uttar Pradesh government will allow other states to take their stranded residents home if they wished, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday.

At a review meeting on the coronavirus crises, Yogi Adityanath said the UP government will give permission and cooperate with other states on this.

Uttar Pradesh recently sent buses to bring home its own students stranded in Rajasthan's Kota. Earlier, the government briefly allowed the movement of migrant workers heading back to Uttar Pradesh.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to seal private hospitals that do not follow safety norms and guidelines.

Preparations for Ramzan and the ongoing wheat procurement also figured in the review.

The chief minister was informed that 10 districts, earlier affected by COVID-19, don't have any active case now. Thirty-two of the 75 districts are free from coronavirus, he was told.

Yogi Adityanath told officials to take strict action against those violating the lockdown and not adhering to social distancing norms.

"A lockdown means total lockdown," he said, according to a press statement.

Yogi Adityanath said the students brought home from Kota should be told through the CM's helpline to stay quarantined in their homes.

He said he will personally contact them and enquire about their well-being.

He told officials to take all necessary precautions for the holy month of Ramzan, beginning next week.

The CM said it should be ensured that there are no gatherings at the time of the sehri and iftar rituals during Ramzan.

Briefing reporters later, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said Muslim religious leaders have fully supported the appeal made by the chief minister to observe the rituals within the homes.

The Chief Minister said Aligarh, Saharanpur and Moradabad are sensitive districts and labs to conduct coronavirus tests should be set up there.

He said industrial units in the districts not affected by the virus should be allowed to function according to the Centre's guidelines.

Permission should be granted for the transportation of the construction material, he said.

He asked officials to ensure that no one faces any foodgrain shortage during the lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath called for proper medical examinations of people who are part of the supply chain, which he said should not be disrupted.

The state government said 77 per cent of wheat crop has been harvested. It has purchased 30 lakh quintals of wheat and 62 per cent of the procurement has been done through doorstep collection from farmers, the government said.

Meanwhile, the Panchayati Raj Department on Wednesday handed over Rs 53 crore for the state's COVID Care Fund.