Rahul Gandhi Hits The Streets, Talks To Stranded Migrants In Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with migrants squatting on Delhi roads today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to the streets of Delhi on Saturday afternoon to meet migrant labourers camped out near the Sukhdev Vihar flyover in the southeast of the city. In photos circulated on social media, Mr Gandhi can be seen wearing a face mask and sitting on the pavement, talking to at least three men, while others, including women and young children, squat nearby.

According to sources, Mr Gandhi interacted with the migrants to understand problems faced by them as they try to return to hometowns and villages in other states amid a nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Gandhi was also trying to understand why so many thousands were continuing to walk hundreds of kilometres home despite the centre arranging for special trains.

After Mr Gandhi's interaction with the migrants, reports emerged that they had been detained by Delhi Police on orders from above. However, shortly after police sources told news agency ANI that this was false.

The sources told ANI that the migrants were still at the spot, but had been stopped from boarding vehicles in large numbers - in accordance with social distancing rules - which some Congress workers reportedly offered.

In the days and weeks following the nationwide coronavirus lockdown, distressing visuals have emerged of men and women desperately trying to walk hundreds of kilometres home, often without money, food, water or shelter.

Mr Gandhi has been particularly vocal about the crisis, repeatedly urging the government to ensure they are fed and allowed to get home safely.

Earlier today the Congress leader spoke to regional media via a Zoom video call and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider his Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package for the economy, asking, instead, that money be put directly into the hands of the poor.