24 Migrants Killed, Many Injured After Two Trucks Collide In UP

The incident happened early this morning.

Twenty-four migrants were killed and many were injured when a truck they were travelling in collided with another truck last night in Uttar Pradesh, about 200 km from the state capital Lucknow.

The group of migrants started their journey from Rajasthan and they were headed to their hometowns in Bihar, Jharkhand ans West Bengal, according to offcials. The two trucks collided in UP's Auraiyaa district.

"Honourable Chief Minister has taken note of the unfortunate incident in Auraiya. He has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the labourers who lost their lives. He has also directed that all the injured be provided medical care immediately and the Commissioner and IG Kanpur to visit the site and give the report on the cause of the accident immediately," a statement from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office read.