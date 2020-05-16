'Government Involved In Relief Work': PM Condoles Migrants' Death In UP Accident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the Auraiya accident this morning. (File)

The government is involved in the relief work in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya district, about 200 km from the state's capital Lucknow, where 24 migrants were killed and several were injured in a road accident earlier this morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted.

"The road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Auraiya is extremely tragic. The government is involved in the relief work. I express my condolences to the families of those killed in this accident, as well as wish the injured a speedy recovery," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

Two trucks collided in Auraiya district at around 3 am this morning, killing 24 migrant workers and injuring at least 38. Among those injured, 15 are critical. Separate groups of labourers - stranded due to the coronavirus lockdown - had hitched rides on these trucks coming from Rajasthan and Delhi to return to their homes.

Many of them were sitting on sacks of goods that one of the vehicles was transporting. Some of the them were thrown off the vehicle, others were crushed under the weight of these sacks due to the impact of the collision.

Reacting to the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tweeted in Hindi: "The death of migrant workers in a road accident in Auraiya district is unfortunate and sad. My condolences to the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to ensure relief and medical treatment for those injured. A probe has also been ordered."

A probe has been ordered into the incident; two police officers have been suspended and both the trucks have been seized. The UP Police has also filed cases against the truck drivers.

A compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been announced for those who died and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Two hundred buses will be deployed by the state in the border districts to transport migrants to their homes.