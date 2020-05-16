PM Should Reconsider Economic Package, Give Money To Poor: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi spoke to media today about the coronavirus package

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi today warned the government of a "catastrophic problem" if it did not immediately put money into the bank accounts of people worst affected by the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown.

Addressing reporters via a Zoom video call, Mr Gandhi highlighted the NYAY scheme proposed by the Congress during Lok Sabha elections last year - under which annual income support of Rs 72,000 was to be available to the poorest sections of society - and urged the government to come up with a similar plan.

"Just like a mother would do anything to ensure her children get food to eat, similarly the government should just put money into people's bank accounts. If we do not, this will become a catastrophic problem," Mr Gandhi said, stressing, "It absolutely must put money to the accounts of those who are poor".

The novel coronavirus outbreak - India has reported nearly 86,000 cases and over 2,700 deaths so far - has affected lakhs of people across the country, with migrant labourers and daily wagers among the hardest hit.

Distressing visuals have emerged over the past weeks of men, women and children walking hundreds of kilometres home, often without money, food, water or shelter.

Mr Gandhi also expressed "serious reservations" about the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week for the coronavirus-hit national economy, details of which have been revealed in daily tranches by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.