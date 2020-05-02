'India Proud Of Its Labour Force': PM Narendra Modi Tweets After Meet On Labour Welfare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on labour welfare on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions on labour welfare on Friday and tweeted that the country is proud of its hardworking labour force.

Migrant labourers are one of the most worst-hit sections of the society as coronavirus-induced lockdown resulted in shutting down of industry and job losses.

The meeting came on a day when the centre allowed operating of trains for migrant workers stuck in different states.

As per a MHA order, the railways will run special "Shramik" trains after in coordinationg with the states and Union territories.