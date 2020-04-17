Over 100 Gather For Temple Chariot Event At COVID-19 Hotspot In Karnataka

In photos, devotees were seen around a five-storey ornate chariot in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.

In the middle of a nationwide lockdown to slow the spread of coronavirus, a huge crowd gathered for a traditional chariot festival at a temple in one of Karnataka's hotspots. More than 100 participated at the event at Siddhalingeswara Temple in Kalaburagi on Thursday, defying lockdown orders.

Twenty people have been charged and more face action as the police investigate who was responsible for the event amid a complete ban on religious gatherings. A police officer has been suspended.

"Today at 6:30 am, around 100-150 people had come near Siddalingeshwara temple for about 20 minutes and took part in chariot pulling procession," Superintendent of Police Lada Martin told news agency ANI.

According to the police, the temple's officials had been warned against going ahead with the festival this year. They had reportedly agreed to tone down the rituals and cancel the chariot-pulling tradition scheduled for Thursday evening. However, a chariot was seen on the road surrounded by a huge crowd earlier in the day, which reportedly took the administration by surprise.

Kalaburagi has reported three coronavirus deaths.

Karnataka has 315 coronavirus cases, including 13 deaths. Thirty-six cases were reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended till May 3 the nationwide lockdown to check the rapid spread of the contagion that has infected over two million worldwide.