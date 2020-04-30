'I Am Scared': Madhya Pradesh Official As Offices Reopen Amid Lockdown

Coronavirus lockdown: Madhya Pradesh government offices reopened after lockdown today

Non-essential government offices in Madhya Pradesh re-opened today after being closed for over five weeks because of the coronavirus lockdown. Senior officers (above rank of Deputy Secretary and Additional Director) were in attendance and a roster will be maintained to ensure only 30 per cent of staff attend office daily. Social distancing guidelines will be strictly followed at all times.

The state government had shut offices, except for those in essential services, on March 22, ahead of a nationwide lockdown enforced three days later to break the COVID-19 chain of transmission.

"We are gradually controlling the situation with people's cooperation. Taking all care, we have decided to resume work in all state-level offices, including secretariat and directorates. They will start with 30 per cent staff, so normalcy can return," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Thursday.

However, as the day began and staff trickled in, some told NDTV they were concerned about returning to work while the threat of the COVID-19 virus looms large.

"I have come to work after one month. It is a nice feeling but I am very scared. I have family at home... I have a child at home. I will ensure my table is sanitised with Dettol as I have to handle a lot of files," Urmila Singh, who works in the Health Department as Assistant Grade 1, told NDTV.

Vandana Agarwal, a stenographer at the Directorate of Public Fund Audit, said she had been instructions to only begin working after the Municipal Corporation sanitisied the office.

"We will try to work through e-filing and will use gloves for physical files. I am just worried for my children, my family. We are working with 30 per cent strength, but there is no clear instruction - should we come alternate days or every day?" she told NDTV.

Sandeep Sharma, who works in Bhopal's Vindhyachal Bhawan, said the government's decision was "really good", but added that all employees would follow social distancing rules.

The re-opening of offices comes as lockdown restrictions are eased across the country, with the centre allowing some economic activity and commercial establishments to re-start.

Last week, central government offices, in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's instructions, also re-opened, with employees above the rank of Deputy Secretary attending office.

Madhya Pradesh is one of the worst-affected states, with over 2,500 coronavirus cases and 129 deaths linked to the virus. Indore, one of the largest cities in the state, is among the worst-affected metro areas in India, with over 1,100 cases and 57 deaths reported so far.

Across India over 33,000 COVID-19 cases have been detected and 1,074 people have died. The nationwide lockdown enforced by PM Modi last month is set to end on May 3, with no confirmation, yet, if it will be extended.