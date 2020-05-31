Functioning Of Delhi High Court, Lower Courts Suspended Till June 14

Delhi High Court has extended the suspension of its functioning till June 14.

Delhi High Court on Friday extended the suspension of its functioning and its subordinate courts till June 14.

Earlier, the committee concerned had suspended the functioning of the court till May 31.

"The Administrative and General Supervision Committee of this court, while considering a further extension of suspended functioning of this court and taking note of the prevalent situation, it has been ordered that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall continue to remain suspended till June 14, 2020," a Delhi High Court circular said on Friday.

"It has further been ordered that as per ''earlier directions, all the Benches shall take up urgent matters through videoconferencing as per Roster notified on 20.05.2020 and the notes contained therein," the circular added.

The same committee had earlier too extended the suspension of functioning of the courts and taking note of the prevalent situation.