What's Allowed, What's Not In Phase Four Of Lockdown Amid Pandemic

Movement will be restricted between 7pm to 7am except for essential activities. (File)

The nation-wide lockdown has been extended till May 31 to tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the Centre said today. The Ministry of Home Affairs has released the guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown, listing down the restrictions and relaxations.

The Centre has said that the delineation of Red, Orange and Green zones will be decided by respective states and Union Territories in line with the parameters by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Earlier, the MoHFW was deciding these zones.

Here's a list of what's open:

Inter-state travel of passenger vehicles and buses with mututal consent of states/UTs involved will be permitted, except in containment zones.

In containment zones, only essential services will be permitted.

Restaurants will be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery of food items.

Sports complexes and stadiums can open but spectators won't be allowed.

Inter-state and intra-state movement of medical professionals, health workers and sanitation workers will be allowed.

All types of goods and cargos, including empty trucks

Marriage-related gatherings to ensure social distancing, with a maximum of 50 guests.

For funerals, a maximum of 20 people will be allowed.

Local authorities should ensure that shops and markets open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops will also have to ensure six feet distance among customers and also not allow more than 5 people at one time.

Here's a list of what will remain closed: