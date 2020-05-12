'Helpless': Desperate To Go Home, Migrants Clutch Infants, Climb On Truck

A man can be seen climbing on the truck with an infant.

Desperate to return home, stranded migrants in Chhattisgarh's Raipur have been hitching rides on trucks daily, calling it their "only option" to avoid a long walk to home amid a countrywide lockdown over coronavirus.

Their helplessness is summed up in visuals that show them trying to climb on trucks with their children. A heart-breaking picture shows a man holding an infant in one hand as he clings on to a rope hanging on the vehicle with another.

In nearly 20-second clip, a man is seen handing over his infant to a labourer on the truck. A woman struggles to climb because she is wearing a saree. Another man reaches out to take another infant from a labourer standing on the road.

Speaking to NDTV, a group of migrants who began their journey from Telangana said that they could not find any other way to reach home. "What do we do... we are helpless. We have to go to Jharkhand. There is no other way," said an old man.

On being asked about special trains launched by the central government earlier this month for the labourers, he said: "We could not find any information that could help us take the journey."

An official from the state transport department who was standing close to the truck, looking at the migrants, said: "There are no other means of transport. Administration has to facilitate special buses for them. I am from transport department but I can't arrange for buses at my level."

Left jobless due to the shutdown, migrants have been leaving bigger cities since March to go back to their villages. Many of them have walked hundreds of kilometres, some of them have died before they could complete their journey.

Last week, 16 migrants in a group of 20 were run over by a cargo train in Maharashtra while they were sleeping on tracks. They started walking from Jalna to reach Madhya Pradesh and slept on rail tracks, assuming trains were not running, said police.

On Sunday, five migrants in another group of 20 were killed in Madhya Pradesh when a truck they were travelling in overturned.